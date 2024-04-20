Strs Ohio Sells 34,525 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,525 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after purchasing an additional 583,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $350,235,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,265,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,333,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,501,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,898,000 after buying an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

