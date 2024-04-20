Strs Ohio Sells 3,614 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.78.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

