Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.30 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.21% of Carnival Co. & worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.47.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

