Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.15 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Regency Centers worth $49,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after purchasing an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,697,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

