Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Leidos worth $40,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $124.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

