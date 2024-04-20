Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 325,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Clorox worth $46,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $143.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.90%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.