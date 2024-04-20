SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,888,716.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $896.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $953.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.59 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.