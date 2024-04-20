SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $83.23 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFL

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.