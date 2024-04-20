SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $339.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.50. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

