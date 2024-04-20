SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA opened at $379.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

