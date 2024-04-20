SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $140.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.