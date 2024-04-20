SVB Wealth LLC Has $811,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,486,000 after buying an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $91,288,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.10 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.