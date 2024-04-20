SVB Wealth LLC Has $862,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

