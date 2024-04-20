SVB Wealth LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,515,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,381,407,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

