SVB Wealth LLC Has $987,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $194.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

