SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 5,707 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.