Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

