The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 418,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allstate by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 227,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $172.96 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of -139.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.71.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

