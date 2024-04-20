The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.90%.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
