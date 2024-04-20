The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.90%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.