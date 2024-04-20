The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 197,519 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -130.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

