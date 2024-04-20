The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.