UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $111.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

