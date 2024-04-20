Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $105.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

