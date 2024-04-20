Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 200,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.