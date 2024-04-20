Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 7,004 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NYSE CP opened at $84.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

