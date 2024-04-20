Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illumina alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $117.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $229.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.