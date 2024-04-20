Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.