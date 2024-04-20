Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.81. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

