Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,706,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge Global by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

BG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

