Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $379.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

