Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,750 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.