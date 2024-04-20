Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $127.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.36. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

