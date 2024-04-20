Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

