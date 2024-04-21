113,107 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 113,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,992,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Everest Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EG. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $370.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.21 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.