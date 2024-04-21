13,690 Shares in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

