21,225 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $10,378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 1,515,300 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 914,789 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.64. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSM shares. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

