3,589 Shares in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Stock Up 0.6 %

WS opened at $32.90 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

