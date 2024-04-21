Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 2.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $150.30 and last traded at $151.82. Approximately 21,791,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 73,903,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,340,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

