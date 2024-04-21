AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,490 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of AECOM worth $37,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $98.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 207.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

