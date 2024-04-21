AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 2,056,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,615,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 915.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,414.41%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

