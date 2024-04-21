AIA Group Ltd Invests $213,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $870.25 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $493.42 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $945.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $931.85.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

