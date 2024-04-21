Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

BABA stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

