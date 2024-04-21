Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.21.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

