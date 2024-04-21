Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Alliant Energy worth $32,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 289.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 725,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after buying an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.21.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNT stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

