Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hasbro by 76.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,133,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 176.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after buying an additional 836,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

