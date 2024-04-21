Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys 83 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $185.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The firm has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.83 and a 200-day moving average of $169.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

