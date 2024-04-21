ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 38.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 370,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

