Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.19

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 32226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Argan Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $819.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Argan’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Insider Activity at Argan

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 6,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $382,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,512.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,219 over the last 90 days. 11.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth about $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 47,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Argan by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,011,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

