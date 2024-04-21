Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after acquiring an additional 889,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after buying an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,020,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,835,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.84 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $54.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4273 dividend. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

