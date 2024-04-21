Avior Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

